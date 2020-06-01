Who made it last? It’s been quite the journey for the eight couples who took part in season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, but not everyone made it out on top.

During the Sunday, May 31, finale, the statuses were revealed of this season’s couples who fell in love online but had not yet met: Ed Brown and Rosemarie Vega, Yolanda Ballard and Williams, Avery Warner and Ash Naeck, Geoffrey Paschel and Varya Malina, Lisa Umar and Usman “Sojaboy” Umar, Stephanie Matto and Erika Owens, David Murphey and Lana and season 3’s Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks.

Heading into the finale, many of the statuses were up in the air. However, Big Ed, 54, who opened up to Us Weekly exclusively in April about his relationship with Rose, 23, wrapped up his story with his on-off girlfriend last week when she broke it off.

“The only thing I can say is I got a bigger house and that’s all I can say about that. I’m definitely in love,” he teased to Us in April, adding that he’s “absolutely, 100 percent” happy with where things are in his life. “Falling in love again after [more than] 20 years was the most scary and the most wonderful thing I’ve ever done. I have a new chapter in my life, there’s a new chapter in our lives and we’re both very happy.”

The duo went through their fair share of ups and downs throughout the season, when he flew from San Diego, California, to the Philippines to meet Rose.

“First of all, I didn’t know what I was getting myself into,” he admitted to Us about how difficult the trip was. “I can’t really talk about that too much, but I was in fear of my life. There was one night where I didn’t think I was gonna make it, and that’s the honest to God truth.”

Another couple who shocked fans throughout the season was David, 60, and Lana, 27. He flew from Las Vegas to Ukraine multiple times to meet Lana, but she stood him up multiple times. However, when she finally did show up to their date, she warmed up to him.

During the finale, each pair revealed where they stood. Scroll through the gallery to see their statuses — then come back next week for an update after the tell-all special.