Not a catfish after all. Ever since season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days kicked off, David Murphey’s online relationship with Ukranian woman Lana has just been that. He has always claimed that she was real and that he’d spoken to her on the phone and through video chat, but audiences had never met her.

David, 60, has even flown from Las Vegas to Ukraine multiple times to meet Lana, 27, in person but she’s been a no-show every time — until now.

During the Sunday, May 10, episode, Lana proved to be a real person, showing up to meet David face-to-face in the final moments. He embraced her in a large hug, after repeatedly saying, “Oh, my God!”

Next week will feature more of their relationship. In a sneak peek for the Sunday, May 17 episode, he says “Nothing in the past even matters,” seemingly referring to the multiple times he’s been stood up by her — and the thousands of dollars he’s spent on her over the last seven years.

The computer programmer recently hired a private investigator to look into Lana’s identity, since she continued to flake on him. However, when the P.I. informed him that she was a scammer, David fired him.

Following the May 3 episode, he responded to fans slamming his actions on Instagram and calling him desperate.

“I don’t control editing,” the Las Vegas native wrote at the time.

“Editing? You still said the words, David. Facts are facts,” another viewer wrote. “Seven years, $100,000, stood up four times, tracked her like a rabid dog, then hired a [private investigator]. Editing didn’t make you look stupid, you did that on your own.”

He once again blamed the show. “Nope. Nope. Nope. I am still going to say editing,” he wrote. “If you don’t understand what that means, I can’t help you.”

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.