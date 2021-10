December

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Match Made in Mistletoe, starring Natalie Lisinska and Damon Runyan (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Thursday, Dec. 2

Single All the Way, starring Michael Urie, Philemon Chambers, Luke Macfarlane, Barry Bostwick, Jennifer Robertson, Jennifer Coolidge and Kathy Najimy (Netflix)

Sugar Plum Twist, starring Jamie Gray Hyder, Ektor Rivera and Laura Rosguer (Hallmark Movies Now)

A Christmas Village Romance, starring Jake Epstein, Jeni Ross and Oliver Renaud (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Friday, Dec. 3

A Christmas Dance Reunion, starring Monique Coleman, Corbin Bleu and Kim Roberts (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Eight Gifts of Hanukkah, starring Inbar Lavi and Jake Epstein (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Dec. 4

Christmas Under the Stars, starring Madeline Foley, Steve Belford, Jayne Lewis, Vanessa Smythe, Bill Lake and Kym McKenzie (UPtv, 7 p.m. ET)

Jingle Bell Princess, starring Merritt Patterson and Trevor Donovan (GAC Family, 8 p.m. ET)

Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Christmas, starring Demetria McKinney, Chaz Lamar Shepherd and Kirk Franklin (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

A Very Merry Bridesmaid, starring Emily Osment and Casey Deidrick (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Dec. 5

A Furry Little Christmas, starring Kristi McKamie, Jonathan Stoddard, Pono Say, Amie Dasher, Teeshay Shah and Theresa Lang (UPtv, 8 p.m. ET)

The Christmas Thief, starring Michelle Borth and Vivica A. Fox (ION, 8 p.m. ET)

A Lot Like Christmas, starring Maggie Lawson and Christopher Russell (GAC Family, 8 p.m. ET)

My Favorite Christmas Melody, starring Mýa & Rainbow Sun Francks (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday, starring Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams, Mark Deklin, Keith Robinson, Susan Yeagley and Kevin Nealon (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

Monday, Dec. 6

David and the Elves, starring Jakub Zając, Cyprian Grabowski, Anna Smołowik, Monika Krzywkowska, Piotr Rogucki, Michał Czernecki and Cezary Żak (Netflix)

Secretly Santa, starring Alicia Dea Josipovoc and Travis Nelson (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Our Christmas Journey, starring Holly Robinson Peete, Lyriq Bent and Nik Sanchez (Hallmark M&M, 10 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Christmas Movie Magic, starring Holly Deveaux and Drew Seeley (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

A Sisterly Christmas, starring Deborah Joy Winans and Kendrick Cross (OWN, 9 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Christmas with a Crown, starring Marcus Rosner and Lisa Durupt (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Thursday, Dec. 9

A Fiancé for Christmas, starring Marie Osmond, Amanda Peyton and Adam Gregory (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Friday, Dec. 10

A Dickens of a Holiday!, starring Kristoffer Polaha and Brooke D’Orsay (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

Holiday in Santa Fe, starring Mario Lopez, Emeraude Taubia, Aimee Garcia and Gia Lopez (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Dec. 11

Christmas in the Rockies, starring Kimberly Sue Murray and Stephen Huszar (UPtv, 8 p.m. ET)

A Christmas Miracle for Daisy, starring Jill Wagner, Nick Bateman, Tegan Moss and Rubi Tupper (GAC Family, 8 p.m. ET)

The Holiday Fix Up, starring Jana Kramer, Ryan McPartlin and Maria Menounos (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

A New Lease on Christmas, starring Clair Coffee and Geoff Stults (ION, 8 p.m. ET)

A Royal Queens Christmas, starring Megan Park and Julian Morris (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love, starring Katherine Barrell and Alberto Frezza (Hallmark M&M, 10 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Dec. 12

Fixing Up Christmas, starring Natalie Dreyfuss and Marshall Williams (UPtv, 7 p.m. ET)

A Christmas Star, starring Sarah Canning and Daniel Lissing (GAC Family, 8 p.m. ET)

Blending Christmas, starring Haylie Duff and Aaron O’Connell (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Sister Swap: Christmas in the City, starring Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams, Mark Deklin, Keith Robinson, Susan Yeagley and Kevin Nealon (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

Monday, Dec. 13

Maps and Mistletoe, starring Humberly González and Ronnie Row (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Ghosts of Christmas Past, starring Annie Clark and Dan Jeannotte (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

A Christmas Stray, starring Andra Fuller and Rhyon Nicole Brown (OWN, 9 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, Dec. 15

The Enchanted Christmas Cake, starring Erica Durance and Robin Dunne (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Thursday, Dec. 16

A California Christmas: City Lights, starring Lauren Swickard, Josh Swickard and David Del Rio (Netflix)

Christmas by Chance, starring Winny Clarke and Jacob Blair (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Friday, Dec. 17

Mistletoe in Montana, starring Melissa Joan Hart, Duane Henry and Jamey Sheridan (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Dec. 18

The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls, starring Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora, Jonathan Bennett, Sharon Lawrence, Treat Williams and Brad Harder (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

Toying with the Holidays, starring Chad Michael Murray and Cindy Busby (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Christmas for Keeps, starring Ashley Newbrough, Ryan Rottman, Christa B. Allen and Marielle Scott (Hallmark M&M, 10 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Dec. 19

Joy for Christmas, starring Cindy Busby and Sam Page (GAC Family, 8 p.m. ET)

‘Tis the Season to Be Merry, starring Rachael Leigh Cook, Travis Van Winkle and Karen Malina White (Hallmark, 8 p.m. ET)

Under the Christmas Tree, starring Elise Bauman, Tattiawna Jones and Ricki Lake (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Monday, Dec. 20

Candy Cane Candidate, starring Jacky Lai and Jake Epstein (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Tuesday, Dec. 21

The Christmas Ball, starring Deidre Mullins, Nick Hendrix and Caroline Langrishe (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Grumpy Christmas, starring Héctor Bonilla, Benny Ibarra and Jacqueline Bracamontes (Netflix)

It Takes a Christmas Village, starring Brooke Nevin, Corey Sevier and Alli Chung (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Thursday, Dec. 23

Rebuilding a Dream Christmas, starring Meggan Kaiser, Zane Stephens and Bryson JonSteele (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Friday, Dec. 24

1000 Miles from Christmas (1000 kms de la Navidad), starring Tamar Novas, Andrea Ros, Peter Vives, Fermí Reixach and Verónica Forqué (Netflix)

Hot Chocolate Holiday, starring Aubrey Reynolds and Jonny Swenson (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)

Saturday, Dec. 25

Writing Around the Christmas Tree, starring Krystal Joy Brown and Curtis Hamilton (Lifetime, 8 p.m. ET)