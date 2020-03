Izzie Leaves

After Izzie (barely) survived cancer, she was fired from Seattle Grace for administering the incorrect dosage of medicine to her patient during season 6. She subsequently left Seattle, but returned to get a final PET scan for her cancer. While Alex and Izzie celebrated when her scan came back clean, they went their separate ways because he wanted someone who would stay for him. (The episode marked Heigl’s last appearance on the show.)