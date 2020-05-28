Jim and Dwight Putting Their Differences Aside

Though their characters were often at odds on The Office, Krasinski and Wilson teamed up for a worthy cause in May 2020. The duo virtually reunited for Wilson’s Hey There, Human series. Wilson collaborated with SoulPancake to make the series possible, during which the actor has discussions with guests on an assortment of topics.

When Krasinski joined the show, one aspect he opened up about was his successful Some Good News series. “I’ve received the most amazingly kind notes about how much that show meant to everyone, but the truth is, it meant no more to anyone than me,” the A Quiet Place star-director said. “That’s probably the most emotionally fulfilled I’ve ever felt in my entire life. I thought to do it because I was sitting around and I was starting to get bummed out and sort of figure out how I was gonna wade through this weird, uncertain time.”