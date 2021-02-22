Bringing In a Doctor

Although Mia had seen some strange actions, it wasn’t until a psychologist in their building told her that she observed an “off” interaction between Allen and Dylan, that she made a change, noting that “the floodgates opened.” Afterward, Allen agreed to see a psychologist, who told Mia he had an “inappropriately intense” relationship with Dylan. The therapist also shared that Allen’s relationship with Dylan wasn’t sexual but could be perceived that way. Instead, it was just that he didn’t know how to behave with a child. Shortly after, he decided to officially adopt Dylan and Moses Farrow.