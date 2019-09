Adam Levine

The former Voice coach guest-starred on Asylum, the second AHS season, where he played Leo Morrison, a man who trespasses upon Briarcliff Manor, an abandoned sanitarium for the mentally ill, on his honeymoon with his wife. While the two have sex at the location, they heard a noise through a chute, so Leo decides to put his arm through it with his iPhone to investigate. Soon after, his arm is severed by a mysterious monster.