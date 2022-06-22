Contestants Can’t Have Romantic Relationships With the Judges

While it might seem self-explanatory, this rule was officially put into place in 2003 after Corey Clark claimed that he and former judge Paula Abdul had an affair while he was competing on the show. At the time, producers claimed that he was cut from the show for not disclosing his criminal record, although Clark maintained that he did disclose the details of his legal issues with the show’s producers. In 2005, however, he claimed that he was fired from the Fox series due to his alleged romantic relationship with Abdul.

Both the “Cold Hearted Snake” singer and Idol producer Nigel Lythgoe denied the claims and Fox conducted an internal investigation which found no corroborating evidence for Clark’s story. Still, in the wake of the scandal, the producers made it clear that any personal relationships between the judges and contestants are strictly forbidden.