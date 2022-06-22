Contestants Must Audition Alone

According to the show’s official rules, contestants must perform by themselves when auditioning for the judges, although they are allowed to play an instrument to accompany their performance. However, it seems as if producers have relaxed this rule in recent years, with many potential Idols bringing their parents, siblings or partners into the audition room with them to meet the judges. In season 20, Cadance Baker was accompanied by her father, professional guitar player Shane Baker, for her performance of “I’m Your Baby Tonight.”