Biggest ‘American Idol’ Scandals and Controversies Through the Years

Arthur Gunn’s No-Show

During the May 2021 season 19 finale, Arthur Gunn didn’t show up for his scheduled duet with Sheryl Crow. The following day, he addressed his absence in an Instagram post.

“What happened is not much to discuss at this point. It was last minute decision but I couldn’t help but say no cause of some personal morals and values due to unpleasant environmental experiences,” the Nepal native wrote.

While he stayed vague about what exactly his “unpleasant” experiences were, he alluded to an issue with someone (or multiple people) connected with the show: “It’s not the show @americanidol to blame, they were there long before nor anyone related to show. … I feel upset about it as much as all you might have, and I’m sorry if I did let down anyone but I felt like all these confrontations didn’t need to happen at the show, so I just had to move on from there, sometimes all we can do is move on!!!”