Biggest ‘American Idol’ Scandals and Controversies Through the Years

Wyatt Pike Leaves Abruptly

Pike, who was 20 years old when he was on the show, left American Idol abruptly in April 2021 after making it to the top 12 of the series and receiving rave reviews from judges.

“I had to leave the @AmericanIdol competition for personal reasons but am so thankful I get to play music for the rest of my life,” he wrote via Instagram following his departure. “Fellow contestants – miss you all, good luck! Thank you to everyone for your support… do stick around for more musical things soon! 💙.”