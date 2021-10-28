The Cast

Garner, a two-time Emmy winner, plays the titular Anna, who is described as “a young woman in her mid-20s with a hard-to-place European accent who takes New York by storm” and leaves “an emotional body count” in her wake.

Veep’s Anna Chlumsky plays Vivian, a reporter who is looking for her big break — and sees it in Anna. The cast also includes Orange is the New Black’s Laverne Cox, Scandal’s Katie Lowes, Succession’s Arian Moayed, The Bold Type’s Alexis Floyd, The Intern’s Anders Holm, The West Wing’s Anna Deavere Smith and Oz’s Terry Kinney.