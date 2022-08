Christopher Rich

While most known to ‘90s babies as Reba’s ex-husband, Brock, on the hit 2000s sitcom Reba, Rich initially began his TV career by starring on Another World for four years in the early ‘80s, playing Sandy Cory. In the ‘90s, he had recurring roles on The George Carlin Show and Murphy Brown, before hitting it big with Y2K viewers on Reba, which ran from 2001 to 2007. Rich has acted steadily since, scoring roles on Boston Legal, Melissa & Joey and more.