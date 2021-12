Evan Lysacek: ‘Dancing with the Stars’

The champion figure skater didn’t waste any time after taking home the gold during the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, Canada. Swapping his ice skates for dancing shoes, he sashayed his way to the DTWS top with pro Anna Trebunskaya during the show’s 10th season, which premiered just weeks after the Winter Games wrapped. Together, they came in second place behind Nicole Scherzinger and Derek Hough.