Luke Pell

The season 12 contestant claimed in 2016 that he had his “bags packed” to be the season 21 Bachelor before the network went with Nick.

“We were all satisfied, had agreed to the contracts and everything was moving forward,” he told Us at the time. “I was checked in to my flight to come to L.A. I got a call from producers Sunday night at about 10 p.m. They said ABC had decided to quote-unquote go in a different direction. I was supposed to fly out Monday morning at 9 a.m. I had my bags packed and everything. Most dramatic Monday ever!”