Cue “Almost Paradise!” Bachelor in Paradise is set to return for season 7 in August, but Chris Harrison will not be leading the beach crew.

Instead, the show will include multiple celebrity guest hosts who will rotate during the season. Us Weekly confirmed that comedian David Spade, who is a longtime fan of the franchise, will be at the show’s helm for two episodes.

Harrison, 49, has hosted the Bachelor spinoff since its first season in 2014. He stepped away from The Bachelor during Matt James’ season following controversial comments made about contestant Rachael Kirkconnell.

The former Who Wants to Be a Millionaire host will also sit out Katie Thurston‘s upcoming season of The Bachelorette. Former leads Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams will fill in for season 17.

Harrison has apologized several times for his remarks, which seemingly defended Kirkconnell’s racially insensitive posts.

“I believe that mistake doesn’t reflect who I am or what I stand for,” he told Good Morning America in March, noting that he does plan to eventually return. “I am committed to progress, not just for myself, also for the franchise. And this is a franchise that has been a part of my life for the better part of 20 years and I love it.”

Spade, 56, confirmed his hosting gig on Thursday, June 3, posting multiple screenshots of fans commenting on the news via his Instagram Stories.

The Saturday Night Live alum is a longtime fan of the ABC franchise, often taking to Instagram to comment on the episodes. However, he’s only one of the many celebrities who are huge fans of the show.

Us Weekly has gathered other celebs who would be great at guest-hosting Bachelor in Paradise. Season 7 premieres on ABC Monday, August 16, at 8 p.m. ET.