Round 1 Contestants Revealed
ABC announced in August 2022 that eight men and 11 women would be part of the initial group heading to Mexico. The Bachelorette’s season 19 contestants Logan Palmer and Jacob Rapini will be joined by Michelle’s former suitors Casey Woods, Romeo Alexander and Brandon Jones.
Michael Allio, Andrew Spencer and Justin Glaze, who were all part of Katie’s season, round out the men.
The majority of the first wave of women are from Clayton’s season of The Bachelor. Hailey Malles, Shanae Ankney, Genevieve Parisi, Hunter Haag, Sierra Jackson, Kira Mengistu, Jill Chin, Serene Russell and Teddi Wright were all part of season 26 of the series and will now be in Mexico together.
Matt James’ former contestant Brittany Galvin and season 20 alum Lace Morris finish off the first Bachelor in Paradise group.Back to top