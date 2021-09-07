Brendan Morais and Pieper James’ Bachelor in Paradise plan to get more Instagram followers is backfiring … but benefitting Natasha Parker? After the couple was caught on camera discussing influencer status and their pre-show romance on the Monday, September 6, episode of the ABC hit, Bachelor Nation has spoken.

Brendan, who appeared on season 16 of The Bachelorette, and Pieper, one of Matt James’ contestants, kicked off Monday night with cheeky Instagram captions.

“Here for the wrong reasons,” the 31-year-old commercial roofer captioned a photo of himself in a pool.

At the same time, Pieper, 24, wrote, “All’s fair in love and war” alongside two snaps of herself posing.

The Oregon native also made a TikTok set to Lizzo’s “Rumors,” lip-syncing the lyrics, “All the rumors are true, yeah / What ya heard, that’s true, yeah / I f—k him and you, yeah / If you believe I do that / Had to cut some hoes loose, yeah.”

Pieper arrived during Monday’s episode with her sights set on Brendan weeks after allegations that they started dating pre-show made waves on the beach. While he downplayed their relationship, which Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in June, Pieper admitted to Natasha, 33, that they had been dating without “labels” for two months. The “Click Bait” podcast cohost, who was dating Brendan on the beach, accused him of being a “liar” and suggested the pair were clout chasers.

ABC subsequently cut to footage of Pieper and Brendan discussing how many followers they have and joking about how Natasha didn’t have other “prospects,” with Brendan implying he did her a favor by giving her a rose even though he was waiting for Pieper’s arrival.

“I can’t even watch this bs,” Natasha tweeted during Monday’s episode. “‘Pick-up where we left off?!’ What am I watching? … I’m being referred to as ‘heavy lifting’ ? Wow #rudeaf #BachelorinParadise.”

The Bachelor season 24 alum also retweeted a post accusing Brendan of “gaslighting” her and shared another tweet referring to their aforementioned Instagram captions as disrespectful.

As the drama played out on BiP, Brendan’s follower count plummeted, with the Bachelorette alum losing more than 29,000 fans via Instagram. Natasha, meanwhile, is up more than 70,000 and Pieper has also lost several thousand followers on the social media platform as the backlash continues from alums.

The drama continues on the Tuesday, September 7, episode of Bachelor in Paradise on ABC 8 p.m. ET. Scroll through for Bachelor Nation’s reactions: