Showmances will no longer be tolerated. The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart forced couples to get serious and musical during the Monday, April 27, episode.

Chris Harrison announced to the remaining pairs that they had to decide whether they wanted to move forward in their relationships. If not, they needed to leave. The winners at the end of the season would work with a producer, write and record original songs and go on tour together.

The ultimatum left several duos unsure of how to proceed. Gabe wanted to form a connection with Savannah, but he was too late. She friend-zoned him, while he did the same to Ruby. In turn, Gabe and Ruby went home.

Savannah felt like her chances were ruined after she discovered that Brandon was still interested in Julia. However, Brandon — who admitted to the cameras that he was split over the women — asked Savannah to forgive him for attempting to pursue Julia behind her back and said that he wanted to move on with Savannah. She agreed, and from that point, the two were all in.

Brandon and Savannah’s sudden commitment rubbed Julia the wrong way, so she called out Savannah for being disingenuous to stay in the competition. Savannah defended her romance and told Julia — who claimed she no longer had feelings for Brandon — it was none of her business.

Despite admitting that she was missing something with him, Julia paired up with Sheridan. Later in the episode, she wondered if Brandon was still thinking about her, and he worried about his connection with Savannah.

Other couples struggled to take their relationships to the next level too. Bekah and Danny received a date card, but she ended up pushing him away when he tried to make a move. She reasoned that it took her longer to develop feelings, but their fate seemed sealed ahead of the performance round.

Ryan and Natascha, on the other hand, connected during their date. They went to a Chris Lane concert, where they sang onstage with the country artist and met his wife, Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell.

The seven remaining couples later performed for a panel of judges: JoJo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers, Kesha and Jason Mraz. The foursome decided which duo would be going home based on chemistry and talent.

Scroll to find out who was eliminated and which pairs received high marks.