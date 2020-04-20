Facing her fears! Like most of Bachelor Nation, Natascha Bessez couldn’t wait to find love — and Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart came at the perfect time.

“I believe everything sort of happens for a reason, and I was in a place where I just kind of was down about love and I had just gotten my heart broken a little while before. I was like, ‘It’s not going to happen for me. Why? Where is he? When is he going to come to me?’ And I got an email from casting,” the pop singer, 32, explained exclusively to Us Weekly on Monday, April 20. “They were like, ‘Hey, are you single? Are you interested potentially in meeting someone?'”

She was excited to see where the show went — and even more so when they told her it was a group of musicians. “I was late in the game. But it was all for a reason. I’m just so happy that the universe brought that to me,” she shared.

In the promo, Natascha is shown confronting contestant Trevor Holmes. She recognized him from breaking one of her friends’ hearts in the past, but had “no clue” he would be there beforehand, she told Us.

“I literally am walking in, so excited and I’m terrified knowing that everyone’s been there for days and days before me. I feel like they’ve already formed their little cliques … Like, I’m the new girl in school, you know, that’s the vibe I was walking into,” the former Miss New York Teen USA said, adding that when they said Trevor’s name, she was shocked. “I’m like, ‘Unbelievable, like, he dated a girlfriend of mine.’ It’s just crazy to me that he would sign up for this.”

Despite all the drama, Natascha reiterated that she went on the show to find love.

“I want love. I’m looking for The One,” she told Us. “I’m at the time in my life, at my age, I want The One. I’m not here to just date and have fun. I’m not a party girl. I really want something real.”

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart airs on ABC Monday at 8 p.m. ET.