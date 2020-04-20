In Bachelor Nation, the past always comes back! In the sneak peek for the Monday, April 20, episode of The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, Trevor Holmes is faced with a familiar face … ish. Natascha Bessez arrives to the mansion as a new cast member — and while Trevor doesn’t know her, she knows him.

Natascha, 33, hadn’t met Trevor, 29, before the show, but is friends with Sierra Nielsen, his ex-girlfriend who she claims he cheated on. In one clip from the episode, she tells Trevor they need to talk and quickly brings up that she was told he was a cheater and a liar. In her mind, Trevor was the man that hurt her friend.

The world met Sierra in 2018, when Trevor auditioned for season 16 of American Idol. While he caught Katy Perry‘s eye, producers brought in Sierra at the end of the audition. Later, the then-couple went on to Good Morning America during the show — and was joined by his girlfriend at the time.

“I was fully supportive of it, we all have celebrity crushes,” Sierra, 34, said during the interview in March 2018. “Katy and I hugged and we laughed about it and I even told her we could share him.”

In September 2018, Sierra revealed on Instagram that she and Trevor had split.

“Walking away from anything that’s unhealthy or causing you pain is one of the most difficult acts of self-love. But one of the most powerful. Recently I was faced with just that… Walking away from my relationship,” she wrote at the time. “Leaving was one of the hardest things I’ve done. But I had to leave out of LOVE FOR MYSELF. My heart was not being protected. It was not receiving the respect, loyalty, honesty and love it SO deserves. The past few weeks have been filled with pain, anger, tears, confusion, hurt, grief AND compassion while learning to forgive myself for allowing much less than I deserve for far too long. While also being gentle with myself & learning not to regret loving so hard. For giving it all I had. And for finally standing up for me.

Scroll through the gallery below for more on Sierra: