A Bachelor Nation success story! Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt surprised the world with the news of their marriage — and their former costars couldn’t be happier for them.

The “Click Bait” podcast cohost, 36, and the publicist, 25, announced their marriage on Thursday, October 27, sharing a video of their big day via Instagram and YouTube. The duo, who got engaged during the season 7 finale of Bachelor in Paradise last year, shared that they tied the knot in a New York courthouse earlier on Thursday.

“We are still having a wedding this September but who doesn’t want to get married twice!” the Canada native wrote via Instagram.

In the comments section, Jesse Palmer — the current host of The Bachelor and its spinoffs — joked that he fully supports the desire to get married two times. The former football player, 44, and wife Emely Fardo quietly tied the knot in 2020 before hosting a larger celebration in July 2022. “Congrats you two!!!!” the former Bachelor added.

The newlyweds were also congratulated by Amabile’s cohost Natasha Parker, who served as their witness — and could be heard expressing her joy while filming their nuptials. “Sorry for squealing Lolol SOOO HAPPY FOR YOU,” the Bachelor season 24 alum, 34, wrote in an Instagram comment. “Literally in tears.”

The couple’s love story began during season 7 of BiP, which aired in 2021. The twosome hit it off right away, but their romance hit a speed bump when Amabile’s ex Kendall Long arrived on the beach.

The Just Curious author, 31, left after Amabile told her he wasn’t interested in rekindling their relationship, but she returned again just before proposals to tell her ex that she still loved him. Amabile later said that the moment only strengthened his desire to pop the question to Pitt.

“If anything, it just made me more confident in how much that I do love you,” he told Pitt before getting down on one knee. “When I think about forever, you know, that’s scary. And I think about it with you, and I don’t know, it feels right.”

Last month, Pitt exclusively told Us Weekly that she was sure their relationship would last once they survived the transition to life after filming. “We know we love each other; we see a future together. But right after the show, spending that time in the outside world, like, is there that compatibility?” the Bachelor season 25 alum explained in September. “Could we live together and not wanna kill each other? After that initial transition went so smoothly, there was really nothing but confidence in the future of our relationship, and we always knew we were gonna end up getting married.”

