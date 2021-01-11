Bachelor

Bachelor ‘Queen’ Victoria Larson Has a Real Job: 5 Things to Know About the Season 25 Contestant

By
Bachelor Queen Victoria Larson 5 Things To Know
 Courtesy Victoria Larson/Instagram
5
4 / 5
podcast
LTG_HEALTHY_HOLIDAY_AMI_12.22.20_600x338

4. She Goes by Vikki

She may go by “Queen Victoria” on the show, but she also goes by Vikki.

 

Back to top