Bachelor

‘Bachelor’ Stars Who Ended Up With Someone They Met Before the Show

By
Melissa Rycroft and Tye Strickland
 Courtesy of Melissa Rycroft/Instagram(2)
7
1 / 7
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

Melissa Rycroft and Tye Strickland

Rycroft joked in August 2020 that the pair were celebrating 14 years together “minus a bit.”

 

Back to top