



Nikki Ferrell may be giving her marriage another shot. The Bachelor alum reunited with her estranged husband, Tyler Vanloo, nearly a year after Us Weekly broke the news that they had called it quits.

The 33-year-old nurse practitioner shared a video with Vanloo, whom she married in October 2016, on a hike in Alberta Peak, Colorado, on Wednesday, November 13, via Instagram.

“Counting down the days until we are back adventuring in my favorite spot in the whole world!! We got up at 3:30 and headed out to Alberta Peak so that we could hike to the top by sunrise. It was already one of my most favorite hikes in Pagosa, but this experience made me fall in love with it even more,” Ferrell wrote alongside the video, which was set to Tyler Childers’ song “Shake This Frosts” and filmed via a drone. “We reached the trail head at about 4:30 and started the trek up. It was pitch black and we had to wear headlamps to be able to see the trail, but the full moon helped and was also more than beautiful. It was dead silent other than our footsteps and heavy breathing, and there was not a soul in sight. When we reached the top we were excited to be the only ones up there. That on top of the world feeling was absolutely unreal!”

Ferrell went on to call the hike “one of the top 10 best date of my life.”

“We hadn’t really used the drone a whole lot before, and the wind made it pretty challenging. Also, after being strapped to the backpack on the hike up, the battery was too cold and being glitchy. We were so nervous it was gonna fail or catch a gust of wind and crash over the peak! 🙈 (so take it easy on the drone footage criticism),” she explained. “And if you ever get the chance to #visitpagosa I highly recommend it. ❤️ I LOVE YOU COLORADO!”

Us confirmed in December 2018 that Ferrell and Vanloo, who previously deleted all traces of each other on their respective social media accounts, split after two years of marriage. An insider told Us at the time that they had been “on the rocks” since their nuptials.

Ferrell rose to fame in 2014 after scoring Juan Pablo Galavis’ final rose on season 18 of The Bachelor. After dating for several months, however, the twosome called it quit. Galavis, for his part, married Osmariel Villalobos in Miami in August 2017.