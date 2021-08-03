Bekah Martinez

“I know he opened up to her and she said ‘the wrong thing’ but shutting down emotionally being like, ‘wut, nothing’s wrong why would you think that’ and then punishing with silence is emotional manipulation 101,” the Bachelor season 22 alum captioned a video of Katie and Greg’s first fight during Monday’s episode.

While watching the second argument, Bekah wrote, “I can’t believe people are justifying this because of his trauma from his dad passing. Completely unacceptable and toxic behavior.”