Greg Grippo: I Feel ‘Sick to My Stomach’ Seeing Katie and Blake Together

Filming The Bachelorette in one location has continued to add new drama to the show — and Katie Thurston’s hometown dates are no exception. In a sneak peek from the Monday, August 2, episode of the ABC series, Greg Grippo is at a loss as he watches Katie and Blake Moynes’ date at the New Mexico resort.

Blake, 30, who hails from Canada, gifts Katie, also 30, a jersey before they start to play street hockey. He notes their relationship is “growing exponentially” before the camera cuts to Greg, 28, spying from his room.

“Oh, boy. Just out of the blue, I saw a glimpse of their one-on-one. God, I’m sick to my stomach,” the New Jersey native says in a confessional after watching the twosome kiss. “Seeing her with Blake, you know, she looks so happy, and it scared me.”

Katie is set the meet the families of her final three, which also includes Justin Glaze, on Monday’s episode. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, seasons 16 and 17 of The Bachelorette and season 25 of The Bachelor were forced to film in one location instead of traveling for dates. While the lead typically meets the loved ones of her final four contestants, Michael Allio left the show during the July 26 episode to be with his 4-year-old son, James.

“It’s not something I wanted to do but as a parent, [it was an] easy decision. I would do it a million times again, just like I did there without thinking twice,” Michael, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “I knew when I had to make that decision, that I was leaving an opportunity to pursue an amazing life with someone that I care about and finding that person is really difficult. And I think that’s kind of the conundrum parents and single parents always have [is] to balance time with someone that you love, like, your child and then you as an individual.”

Katie, for her part, told Us that her goodbye with the single dad was the toughest.

“I needed to kind of see that breakup to get that final closure tonight,” she explained at the Men Tell All taping in July. “And I feel good about it now. In the moment, it was a little rough, but I’m happy to have met him. And I feel like that closure.”

As Katie’s journey for The One winds down, she’s teased fans should prepare to expect the unexpected.

“The end gets crazy,” she said on the “Viall Files” podcast in June. “It’s, like, not traditional at all. And I’m like, ‘What the f—k is happening?’

At the MTA, Katie added, “I don’t think that this has ever happened. I’ll say that. So it’s a first, for sure. And a shocking ending.”

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.