Connor Brennan

“Relationships are nuanced. Breakups are nuanced. Sometimes there’s not a good guy or a bad guy,” the season 17 contestant tweeted during Monday’s episode. “Sometimes cameras and tweets can’t accurately capture the complexity of real life. Kindness is free, love is complicated.”

While replying to a social media user who disagreed with him, Connor added, “There was no gaslighting in this episode, there was a fight between two people that you saw maybe 20 percent of.”