Top 5

Stories

Bachelorette

‘Bachelorette’ Recap: Gabby Breaks Down Over ‘Rough Around the Edges’ Remark, Rachel Gets 3 Roses ‘Rejected’

By
Who Is Logan Palmer 5 Things Know About Season 19 Bachelorette Contestant
Logan Palmer. ABC/Ricky Middlesworth
17
14 / 17
podcast

Logan

Accepted Rachel’s rose

Back to top