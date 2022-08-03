Tino, Jason, Hayden — oh my! Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia answered burning questions about their suitors in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“There’s constantly highs and lows throughout this journey,” Rachel, 26, said on Us’ “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast on Tuesday, August 2. “This really has never been done before, this format has never been seen. So we experience, you know, really low lows and really high highs. And I think Gabby and I are just more excited for people to start seeing those really high moments because, of course, we are still navigating this at the beginning.”

During the Monday, August 1, episode the pilot cited getting three roses “rejected” at the previous rose ceremony as her lowest moment.

“That rose ceremony was really hard,” she continued. “Doesn’t mean there’s not hard moments to come, but they’re all for a good reason to get to the end and to be in love.”

Gabby, 31, for her part, hinted at more turmoil ahead.

“I think people are like, ‘Oh, we don’t wanna see them cry and this and that,’ which I appreciate, but love is rough and it’s hard and this is honestly just normal,” she told Us. “And how it goes to fall in love is, sometimes, you have some heartbreak. It’s not as deep, I feel like, as everyone is making it out to be. We have low moments, but we also have high ones and we’re entitled to the way that we feel.”

While the co-leads have several strong connections forming, Hayden Markowitz was sent home by Rachel after dissing both women. He later apologized for calling Gabby “rough around the edges” and getting caught comparing Rachel to his ex.

“For those who watched tonight’s episode, you saw me at my absolute worst and lowest moment,” the 29-year-old wrote via Instagram on Monday. “I have always tried to carry myself with humility and respect for others. However, my complete lapse of judgement was not only disappointing but it was absolutely unacceptable. I genuinely want to express my deepest apologies to both Gabby and Rachel for my actions. I take full responsibility for not being the man I was raised to be in those moments, especially towards these two wonderful deserving ladies who I truly do respect. I really hate how this season ended, but this experience was not one that I was mentally or emotionally prepared for with the current things going on in my life.”

He added: “Despite how everything transpired, it was an amazing experience that I will never forget and will learn from. I wish Gabby and Rachel all the best and hope they can accept my apology!”

When asked how they feel about his apology, Gabby and Rachel went quiet before throwing shade. Scroll through for more from the Bachelorettes: