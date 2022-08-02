Another episode of The Bachelorette, another apology from Hayden Markowitz.

“For those who watched tonight’s episode, you saw me at my absolute worst and lowest moment,” the 29-year-old season 19 contestant wrote via Instagram after the Monday, August 1, episode of the ABC series. “I have always tried to carry myself with humility and respect for others. However, my complete lapse of judgement was not only disappointing but it was absolutely unacceptable. I genuinely want to express my deepest apologies to both Gabby and Rachel for my actions.”

Hayden is under fire for saying Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia don’t “hold a candle” to his ex-girlfriend and referring to the women as “bitches” during the episode.

“I take full responsibility for not being the man I was raised to be in those moments, especially towards these two wonderful deserving ladies who I truly do respect,” Hayden continued. “I really hate how this season ended, but this experience was not one that I was mentally or emotionally prepared for with the current things going on in my life.”

He added: “Despite how everything transpired, it was an amazing experience that I will never forget and will learn from. I wish Gabby and Rachel all the best and hope they can accept my apology!”

Rachel, 26, ultimately eliminated Hayden before the rose ceremony on Monday’s episode after giving him a rose during the July 25 installment of the reality show. He previously apologized for calling Gabby, 31, “rough around the edges” and saying his morals aligned more with the pilot.

“What a night, with so many emotions going on I have to say I have an overwhelming amount of respect for Gabby and Rachel. Looking back I can definitely say I may not be the most eloquent with words at times but I aimed my heart in the direction of my intentions,” Hayden wrote on July 25 via Instagram. “Extremely glad Rachel saw me for who I am inside and allowed me to continue the journey with her.”

While the latest episode was airing, Gabby took to Twitter to joke, “Caught in 4k Hay.” Rachel retweeted the message.

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll through for more reactions about Hayden and the drama on Monday’s episode: