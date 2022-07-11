‘Bachelorette’ Season 19 Contestant Mario Vassall: 5 Things to Know

Ready for roses! Mario Vassall is looking for love on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s joint season 19 of The Bachelorette.

The 31-year-old Naperville, Illinois, native is described as “a ball of energy with a smile that lights up the room!”

“When it comes to love, Mario says he is emotionally available and proudly wears his heart on his sleeve,” his ABC bio reads. “He has done the self-work and is ready to be vulnerable, settle down and start a family (of future basketball players).”

The network also noted that “fitness is a way of life” for Mario: “Even if he wasn’t getting paid, he’d still be out there working hard for his clients. Above all, Mario just wants to make his mother proud.”

Mario is one of 32 men who will be introduced on the Monday, July 11, premiere.

“[There’s] a lot of different scenarios that we could never anticipate, that Rachel and Gabby could not prepare for,” Jesse Palmer teased on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. “There’s gonna be so much that we’ve just never seen. It’s two love stories, but two completely different journeys. People are gonna need a notebook [to] take notes [and] try to follow who’s dating who, what’s going on … It’s literally double the love, double the drama and double the fun.”

Jesse gushed about Mario’s personality when introducing the men via TikTok in June.

“He’s also a Tetris champion, which I immediately give him full props and respect for. He’s a self-proclaimed nerd,” he said. “Great personality, phenomenal dancer. … Big energy. Mario brings the juice. Big energy, really funny, he’s a great guy, good time to be around. He’s the dude in the room — when they’re all sitting on the couches and they’re all talking — everyone’s laughing because of what Mario said. But he is looking for his forever partner.“

The Bachelorette airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.