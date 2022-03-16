Rachel Asks Clayton If He Said ‘I Love You’ to Sleep With Her

The finalist did not believe Clayton was in love with her because of the “disrespect” he showed her and Gabby. While he apologized, she did not appreciate his “group breakup” tactic. “It was almost as if you cast us aside as quickly as you could to [get to] the person you loved the most,” she said.

Rachel then dropped a bombshell accusation on Clayton. “You told me that I was the first person that you said ‘I love you’ to in six years. I had no reason to ever doubt you,” she said. “So did you tell me that you were in love with me because you wanted to sleep with me?”

The lead denied her allegation, but Rachel did not believe that he was actually in love with her ahead of the fantasy suite.