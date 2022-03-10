As the season 26 finale of The Bachelor approaches, Clayton Echard is continuing to try to explain how everything came crumbling down at fantasy suites.

The 28-year-old Missouri native sat down with Kaitlyn Bristowe for an interview on her “Off the Vine” podcast and the season 11 Bachelorette was quick to point out that she also slept with more than one person on her 2015 season.

“I was, like, really not OK with my season. I was in a very dark place. I slept with more than one person, I hurt people’s feelings, I got dragged on the internet, I was a shell of myself. It is the hardest thing to go through and people have no idea,” the host began on the Thursday, March 10, episode of her PodcastOne show. “Because there’s so much more than what you see on TV, and it’s taken out of context. And it’s just such a hard thing to try and navigate and then to be on so many interviews having to go along with this narrative [and] not be able to, like, tell what’s happening because we all don’t know yet. And I’m just so sorry that you’re going through such a hard time, and I hope you know that it will pass. Do you feel that there’s light at the end of the tunnel?”

While Clayton noted that “there’s always light at the end of the tunnel,” he’s “not good” at the moment as he “didn’t think it was gonna be this bad” to watch the show back.

The former football player sent Susie Evans home during the dinner portion of their overnight date after the 29-year-old videographer took issue with Clayton having sex with — and saying he was falling in love with — Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey. He has since been accused of “gaslighting” Susie during their explosive split.

“I’m almost fuming at people using this term gaslighting. I am so angry at the fact that people were trying to say I’m a gaslighter because it couldn’t be farther from the truth,” he said. “I looked at the definition and it’s when you try to convince someone that their reality is not factual. And that couldn’t be farther from the truth. I did not try to convince her that her reality was not factual. I was just trying to convince her to give me another chance and understand where I was coming from. Not once did I say, ‘The way you’re thinking about this is wrong, you are in the wrong going this way.’ Never once did I do that.”

Clayton does admit that he was “immature” in his approach with Susie.

“I did not manipulate her,” he said. “I allowed my emotions to attack her and I wish I wouldn’t have done that. I was very upset. And I let my emotions get the best of me. I’m 1,000 percent in wrong for that. And I really wish I would never have acted that way toward her. But I did not gaslight or manipulate her and that is 1,000 percent a fact.”

The Bachelor concludes with a two-part finale on ABC Monday, March 14, and Tuesday, March 15, at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll through for more from Clayton: