5. When She Dated Blake

“I was hanging with Gabby when she was about 23. It was a very long time ago, so Gabby could have changed a ton. She could be a different person,” Blake said on his “Behind the Rose” podcast in December. “But from what I remember, she was obviously beautiful, and a lot of fun to be around. She’s the life of the party. She’s very outgoing, easy to get along with. I’m excited to watch her. I don’t know if she’ll win, but she doesn’t, I wouldn’t be shocked if she’s Bachelorette.”

Blake added that he thinks Gabby will make it to “hometowns for sure,” explaining, “She’s an ICU nurse. I mean, the story writes itself — during COVID, like, the script writes [itself]. She’s a cheerleader who f—king saves lives. … She seems ready to settle down. … I’ve known her for a very long time. So shout-out to Gabby, hopefully she’s got a good edit.”