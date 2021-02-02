The real Kit Keenan? The Bachelor season 25 contestant showed Matt James another side of her during the Monday, February 1, episode of the ABC series — and she continued to open up about her life on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast.

The 21-year-old fashionista scored a one-on-one date with the 29-year-old former football player on Monday’s episode.

“Growing up, my mom being such a success story, I think that I was protecting myself and getting in touch with my emotions is something I’ve never practiced before,” Kit told Matt on their cooking date, referring to her fashion designer mom, Cynthia Rowley. “Being here and letting those walls down is the first time I’ve ever really had to be vulnerable. So, I think that’s the hardest part, is knowing once one wall is down, you get to see all of me.”

Kit added, “With my partner, I just want the simple pleasures, and I feel like that’s what tonight was all about.”

At the end of the date, the New York University student told Matt that she was “falling in love” with him.

“In previous relationships, I get the ick real quick,” Kit told Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin on the Tuesday, February 2, episode of their podcast about her L-bomb. “Once the relationship goes into, like, ’OK, this could be something very serious,’ usually I run for the hills.”

When it came to Matt, however, Kit felt differently.

“Matt’s a pretty cringey guy, he does a lot of goofy stuff,” she said. “At the point where I saw him wipeout skateboarding, I was like, ‘Wow, you are still so hot to me.’”

Kit also spoke to the former Bachelorettes about her portrayal on the series, including her job title as a “socialite.”

“[The viewers are] only getting a one-dimensional character of who we all really are,” Kit told Rachel and Becca. “I definitely came in strong night one with the whole Gossip Girl vibe and all of that.”

The New York native has also faced backlash from fans after she sided with Victoria Larson amid the Sarah Trott drama. Kit took to Instagram to apologize after the January 18 episode, in which Sarah quit the show.

“I believe what unfolded last night was an outcome of a lack of communication. I had no idea what was going on with Sarah’s family or in her personal life,” Kit wrote via Instagram Stories, referring to Sarah’s dad’s battle with ALS. “Rather than hearing her out, I spoke quickly out of frustration and that was unacceptable. I know that the time for compassion was in the moment and not in hindsight, but I want to apologize to Sarah & anyone whose feelings were hurt by my words.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

