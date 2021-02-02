Heather’s Arrival

In the promo for the February 8 episode of The Bachelor, fans learn Colton Underwood’s former contestant Heather Martin arrives to try to get a shot with Matt.

“At that point, I was just like, ‘Give me a break, come on,’” Kit recalled. “There’s a little bit of drama still, but I would say it definitely starts to get serious and get to the point where we’re all really examining our relationships and focusing in on ourselves and not talking about the drama in the house anymore.”