4. She Was Moved to Tears by Matt’s Night 1 Speech

Rachael got emotional after Matt said a prayer during the January 4 premiere.

“I had a feeling that I was going to be infatuated with [Matt], but the fact that he opened up with a prayer, like, struck a nerve for me. I didn’t expect to feel like this so soon,” she gushed on the episode. “He’s pretty much everything I expected him to be and more.”