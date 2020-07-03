‘Back to the Future’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Christopher Lloyd (Dr. Brown)

After reprising his role in the Back to the Future trilogy, the Connecticut native appeared as Commander Kruge in Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984), Judge Doom in Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988) and Uncle Fester in The Addams Family (1991). He later delved into voice acting, starring in DuckTales the Movie: Treasure of the Lost Lamp (1990), Anastasia (1997) and the Cartoon Network miniseries Over the Garden Wall (2014). Lloyd has been married five times, most recently to Lisa Loiacono in 2016.