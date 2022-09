Pops of Color

During red carpet coverage ahead of the 2022 Emmy Awards, McKinnon told Laverne Cox her favorite part of the upcoming film — “the colors.” The Saturday Night Live alum added, “The sets are everything, the costumes are everything. … I’m just so excited for people to see it.”

The New York native and Gerwig knew each other during their college years. “We sort of lived in a dorm together too,” McKinnon explained to Cox.