Top 5

Stories

Exclusive

‘Below Deck’ Producer Reveals Whether Hannah Ferrier Return for ‘Down Under,’ More Cast Secrets

By
Every Below Deck Franchise Star Who Skipped Out Reunion Over Years Lexi Wilson
 YouTube
7
7 / 7
podcast

What Can Fans Expect From ‘Below Deck Adventure’?

Cronin dished on the upcoming Below Deck spinoff, which filmed in Norway, but has yet to get a release date. “Even Norway’s warmest months are colder than you’re used to seeing on Below Deck,” he told Us, explaining that the series will highlight expedition yachting on specific “icebreaker yachts” that fans haven’t seen before. “They’re for the people who are not quite the sit with a cocktail on the beach [type of people]. They wanna climb something and jump off it.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Back to top