What Can Fans Expect From ‘Below Deck Adventure’?

Cronin dished on the upcoming Below Deck spinoff, which filmed in Norway, but has yet to get a release date. “Even Norway’s warmest months are colder than you’re used to seeing on Below Deck,” he told Us, explaining that the series will highlight expedition yachting on specific “icebreaker yachts” that fans haven’t seen before. “They’re for the people who are not quite the sit with a cocktail on the beach [type of people]. They wanna climb something and jump off it.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper