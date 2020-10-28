Rachel Reilly (Big Brother 12, 13 winner)

I would say that Cody has played a truly flawless game! I actually think one of the best we’ve seen. Cody has everyone in his back pocket, and they all love him. He won the first competition in 22 seconds, yet people still kept him around all season! He won comps and people targeted other gamers over him. He never sat on the block. Everyone wanted to be his bestie and not target him. I think between social wins, competition wins and mental gameplay, he’s had this in the bag the whole season! I think if Cody doesn’t win it’s because someone cuts him in the end … and whoever cuts him at final three will win the season! So, crossing fingers it’s Cody winning the final HOH! And yes, I think that puts him up there with the top winners of all time. Good for him!