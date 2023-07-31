Get ready, Big Brother fans — it’s time to meet the houseguests competing on season 25 this summer.

CBS announced on Monday, July 31, that 16 new players will enter the BB house. The contestants will move in during the 90-minute live premiere on Wednesday, August 2.

This season’s cast includes a Deaflympics gold medalist, a brand strategist, an exterminator, a geriatric physician, a professional flutist, a political consultant, a DJ and more. While the majority are U.S.-based, one houseguest is originally from Australia.

Prior to the cast unveiling, Frankie Grande, Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes broke into the house with a time laser in an attempt to fix their mistakes from their respective seasons. However, their plan didn’t pan out like they expected, and their actions will seemingly have consequences for the incoming houseguests.

Big Brother 25 premieres live on CBS Wednesday, August 2, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will be able to steam live on Paramount+.

Keep scrolling to get to know the BB25 cast and see their photos: