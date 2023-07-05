Big Brother fans will have to wait a bit longer than usual for the reality competition show’s 25th season.

In May, CBS announced that Big Brother 25 would premiere about one month later than the show typically begins. The Hollywood Reporter reported at the time that the schedule shakeup was likely connected to the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike, noting that the delayed start date would give the network more original programming for the fall. The last time Big Brother premiered in August was in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic pushed back production for season 22.

Host Julie Chen Moonves, for her part, teased the upcoming season via social media. “1 MONTH AWAY #BB25,” she wrote via Twitter in July alongside a photo of a miniature Zingbot next to the nomination box.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about Big Brother 25:

When Does ‘Big Brother 25’ Premiere?

The CBS reality show will return with a 90-minute premiere episode on Wednesday, August 2, at 8 p.m. ET.

What Nights Will ‘Big Brother 25’ Air?

Despite the late premiere date, new episodes of the competition series will air three times weekly on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, per usual.

Does ‘Big Brother 25’ Have Returning Houseguests?

No. While announcing the season 25 premiere date in May, CBS confirmed that a group of all new contestants will enter the house this summer.

However, Big Brother legend Janelle Pierzina teased that she and fellow alums Kaysar Ridha and season 24 winner Taylor Hale may have some involvement in the new season.

“Good morning. My BB bestie and a queen. You guys will be so excited! Fun things ahead for #BB25 @KaysarRidha @TheTayMack,” Pierzina captioned a Twitter photo of the trio in June.

Will ‘Big Brother 25’ Have Live Feeds?

After Big Brother Canada did away with live feeds for season 11 — which premiered in March — many fans feared that the U.S. version would suffer the same fate. However, CBS confirmed in May via press release that Paramount+ subscribers will continue to have access to live feeds for season 25.

How Long Is ‘Big Brother 25’?

A date for the Big Brother 25 season finale has not yet been revealed but will likely take place in late October due to the August premiere date. A typical season lasts for about three months.

Who Is in the Cast for ‘Big Brother 25’?

No cast details have been revealed yet. Check back here closer to the Big Brother 25 premiere for more information on the new group of houseguests.