By

Big Brother alums Frankie Grande, Britney Haynes and Danielle Reyes were spotted breaking into the reality series’ iconic home ahead of the season 25 premiere.

A source close to production exclusively shared a clip with Us Weekly of the trio making their way into the house less than one week before season 25 premieres on Wednesday, August 2. The video starts with the live feed cameras rolling in the newly decorated house decked out in brown and blue accents.

On the camera pointed toward the door, the home’s entrance starts to move as a crowbar appears between the cracks. Britney, 35, emerges as the first culprit as she bursts through the entryway.

“We did it, we’re in! No one is here!” she calls out behind her and motions for Danielle, 51, and Frankie, 40, to follow her in.

The former players are enthusiastic to be back in the house and celebrate their apparent victory. However, it appears they’re on some sort of mission. Danielle turns to Frankie and tells him to “go get the time laser.” Franke obliges and turns around to retrieve the object. As he brings it into the home, he laughs maniacally and the footage cuts.

It’s unclear what exactly the trio are doing in the house ahead of the season and what twist the laser may hold for the new houseguests entering the competition.

While the official cast list has yet to drop, it’s been speculated that a new group of players will enter the game in August, marking the show’s 25th season. However, with Britney, Danielle and Frankie’s recent break-in to use the mysterious time laser, they could potentially have a bigger role in the upcoming game.

In 2012, the CBS series introduced a coaches’ season, which Britney was a part of alongside Big Brother legends Janelle Pierzina, Dan Gheesling and Mike “Boogie” Malin. However, about one month into the coach twist ended when Janelle, Britney and Dan voted to reset the game and officially became competitors. Big Brother has not done another coaches’ season since.

If a coaches’ season were to occur on season 25, Britney, Danielle and Frankie are interesting options to step up to the plate. Danielle, who competed in seasons 3 and 7, is praised by the fans for her strategic prowess. Frankie, for his part, appeared on the beloved season 16 and was a member of Team America alongside America’s Favorite Houseguest Donny Thompson and ultimate winner Derrick Levasseur.

Big Brother 25 premieres on CBS Wednesday, August 2, at 8 p.m. ET

