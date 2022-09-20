‘Big Brother’ Season 7 Winner Mike ‘Boogie’ Malin Files for Chapter 7 Bankruptcy

Going through a tough time. Big Brother alum Mike “Boogie” Malin filed for bankruptcy last month, Us Weekly has exclusively learned.

According to records, the 52-year-old reality TV alum filed for chapter 7 bankruptcy, meaning he’s seeking to have his qualifying debts wiped fully clean with no obligation to repay them.

If the request is approved, a trustee would be appointed to convert the CBS personality’s nonexempt assets into cash to be distributed among creditors.

Malin won the first all-stars season of Big Brother in 2006, taking home the $500,000 grand prize. He previously appeared on the series’ second season in 2001 as one half of the infamous Chilltown alliance.

In recent years, the New Hampshire native has made headlines for a string of controversies and legal problems. In June 2021, he was found guilty of felony stalking and sentenced to two years of probation following an August 2019 arrest. Malin initially pleaded not guilty after being arrested and charged with stalking a former Big Brother costar. He later withdrew his original plea and changed it to “nolo contendere,” or no contest.

One month after the stalking verdict, Malin pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor DUI following an August 2020 arrest. Additional charges — which included having an open alcohol container inside the vehicle and possession of a drug without a prescription — were dismissed.

Aside from his recent legal troubles, the television personality sparked controversy in the Big Brother community in June 2020 for making racial remarks on Jonny Fairplay’s “SurvivorNSFW” podcast.

During the episode, Malin compared Big Brother alums Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans to Bayleigh Dayton and “Swaggy C” Williams.

“They’ve [Tyler and Angela] done a good job in today’s world of the couple doing the social media. They’re, like, what the two African-Americans are trying to be,” he said at the time. “What are their names? Bayleigh and Chris, right. They’re trying to do this whole Jay-Z and Beyoncé thing but without the talent and without any good performance on their season.”

He continued: “I mean, there’s a whole new wave and it’ll be interesting. I think they’ll probably end up with some bad people on there because there’s going to be such a push for diversity.”

Fairplay, 48, later deleted the episode after backlash from fans.

“The Mike Boogie Podcast has been removed from the SurvivorNSFW podcast feed,” he wrote via Twitter at the time. “Having Boogie on came from a good place. But going back and hearing his comments in full context and not challenging them should not be accepted or ignored. I apologize to those I let down. I’ll do better.”