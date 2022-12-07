“Anytime I saved myself or got saved by someone else in a critical situation in either season,” Ian recalled of his proudest moments in the competition during a June 2022 interview withEntertainment Weekly. “Both times I won Veto on BB14, I didn’t know with certainty that I was in trouble, but I definitely felt like I was in shaky territory and there’s no better feeling than having a 10 percent guarantee that you’re through to the next round of play by virtue of winning.”
He added: “The way I play, I tend to want to link up with strong social players and have them do a lot of the legwork for me socially. As a result, I get saved much more often than the average player would when in bad spots. Knowing your strengths and weaknesses and how to mitigate those weaknesses goes a long way.”
After a second time in the Big Brother house, Ian was ready to hand in his keys for good. “I don’t want to say never, but I’m pretty sure this is it for me. It’s just really, really stressful,” he told Us. “I’ve already won once, so just going on again, seems a little bit much for me, especially right now. I think I’m done, but never say never.”
During Ian’s Big Brother swan song, he reunited with Janelle Pierzina, who finished in 12th place during season 14, where she was brought in as a coach. The Minnesota-based real estate agent, for her part, joined her second All-Stars cast in 2020, which was her fourth time playing the game overall. Janelle, who’s won a record number of competitions through the years, quickly became a target and was eliminated pre-jury.
“I think I’m a huge target, a big name. Everyone’s scared that I was going to win some sort of power. They’re scared of the powers [and] of the America’s vote,” Janelle recalled to Us in August 2020 of what led to her early eviction. “They’re threatened by that because they don’t know if it’s going to help them out or hurt them in the game.”
She added at the time: “It’s extremely frustrating that no one wants to do anything in the house, that no one wants to make any game moves. They want to go with the house. I don’t do that s—t.”
Scroll below to catch up with the Big Brother 14 alums:
Credit: Courtesy CBS
'Big Brother' Season 14 Cast: Where Are They Now? Ian Terry, Janelle Pierzina and More
“Anytime I saved myself or got saved by someone else in a critical situation in either season,” Ian recalled of his proudest moments in the competition during a June 2022 interview withEntertainment Weekly. “Both times I won Veto on BB14, I didn't know with certainty that I was in trouble, but I definitely felt like I was in shaky territory and there's no better feeling than having a 10 percent guarantee that you're through to the next round of play by virtue of winning.”
He added: “The way I play, I tend to want to link up with strong social players and have them do a lot of the legwork for me socially. As a result, I get saved much more often than the average player would when in bad spots. Knowing your strengths and weaknesses and how to mitigate those weaknesses goes a long way.”
After a second time in the Big Brother house, Ian was ready to hand in his keys for good. "I don’t want to say never, but I’m pretty sure this is it for me. It’s just really, really stressful,” he told Us. “I’ve already won once, so just going on again, seems a little bit much for me, especially right now. I think I’m done, but never say never.”
During Ian’s Big Brother swan song, he reunited with Janelle Pierzina, who finished in 12th place during season 14, where she was brought in as a coach. The Minnesota-based real estate agent, for her part, joined her second All-Stars cast in 2020, which was her fourth time playing the game overall. Janelle, who’s won a record number of competitions through the years, quickly became a target and was eliminated pre-jury.
“I think I’m a huge target, a big name. Everyone’s scared that I was going to win some sort of power. They’re scared of the powers [and] of the America’s vote,” Janelle recalled to Us in August 2020 of what led to her early eviction. “They’re threatened by that because they don’t know if it’s going to help them out or hurt them in the game.”
She added at the time: “It’s extremely frustrating that no one wants to do anything in the house, that no one wants to make any game moves. They want to go with the house. I don’t do that s—t.”
Scroll below to catch up with the Big Brother 14 alums:
Credit: Youtube, CBS
Ian Terry
After winning Big Brother, Ian went back to Tulane University to complete his undergraduate degree. The Texas resident later worked as a physics teacher in Houston before becoming a management consultant in 2019. Ian, who was the youngest player to win the CBS game, noted during All-Stars that he has a serious girlfriend, but her name has not been revealed.
Credit: CBS, Courtesy Dan Gheesling/Instagram
Dan Gheesling
The Twitch streamer first appeared on Big Brother season 10 in 2008, where he unanimously voted as the winner over ride-or-die Memphis Garrett. Dan returned to the Big Brother game for season 14, entering as a returning “coach” to mentor the newbie players. Ian decided to bring the Michigan native to the final two, where he lost.
The ICU nurse finished in third place behind mentor Dan and winner Ian. Since leaving the competition, Danielle returned to her medical career. Danielle lives in Dallas with her dog Bear.
Credit: Youtube, CBS
Shane Meaney
Shane, who had a showmance with Danielle during season 14, has worked as a personal trainer, model and real estate investor since his eviction.
Credit: CBS, Courtesy Jenn Arroyo/Instagram
Jenn Arroyo
The Staten Island, New York, native has been a bassist for bands Spine, Kittie and Suicide City. The JennCity Productions founder founded motorcycle group She Wolves NYC in 2022.
Credit: CBS, Courtesy Joe Arvin/Instagram
Joe Arvin
The Kentucky native, a professional chef, also competed on The Taste With Anthony Bourdain and Cutthroat Kitchen following his Big Brother tenure. The Madlove Cooking author and his wife, Sarah Arvin, have raised their kids out of the spotlight.
Credit: Youtube, Sonja Flemming/CBS
Frank Eudy
The Arkansas native returned to Big Brother during season 18 in 2016, where he was eliminated in week 5. Frank, who works as a pharmaceutical sales rep, married longtime girlfriend Ashten Boni in September 2020. They welcomed their first child, son Frank, in September 2022.
After finishing in fourth place on Big Brother season 12, the hotel sales manager returned for season 14 as a coach. Following her two-time Big Brother stint, Britney married high school sweetheart Nathan “Ryan” Godwin in March 2012. They welcomed daughters Tilly, Minnie and Rhue in 2013, 2015 and 2017, respectively.
Britney reunited with Janelle during The Amazing Race season 31, which aired in 2018. The pair finished in eighth place.
Credit: Youtube, Courtesy Ashley Iocco/Instagram
Ashley Iocco
Ashley hosts theStreamTV’s Big Brother Aftershow alongside fellow alums Hen Johnson, Ryan Hooks and Kevin Zelman, in addition to working as a real estate agent. The California native got engaged to Miguel Gurza in December 2021.
Credit: MEGA, CBS
Mike ‘Boogie’ Malin
Boogie has played Big Brother three times during season 2, season 7 and as a coach in season 14. Boogie, who was half of the “Chilltown Alliance” with Dr. Will Kirby during his first season, won the first All-Stars season. The New Hampshire native welcomed son Brady before his season 14 journey.
Boogie was arrested in August 2019 after being accused of stalking former costar Dr. Will. While he initially pled not guilty to the charges, the season 7 champ ultimately changed his plea to no contest. He was found guilty of felony stalking in June 2021 and was sentenced to a two-year probation.
Credit: Youtube, Courtesy Wil Heuser/Instagram
Wil Heuser
Heuser is a comedian and recording artist based in Louisville, Kentucky, where he cofounded the Loup website.
Credit: Youtube, CBS
Janelle Pierzina
Janelle appeared on four seasons of Big Brother, including season 14 when she entered as one of the four coaches. While she never won the show’s grand prize, she holds the record for the most competition wins in a single season. The Snake in the Grass champ — who competed with Britney on The Amazing Race season 31 — married Jess DeSanto in 2010. They share three children: Violet, born in 2011, Lincoln, born in 2013, and Stella, born in 2014.
Despite an early season 14 exit, JoJo has found success as a New York-based influencer. She is currently dating Randy Devone.
Credit: Shutterstock, Courtesy Kara Monaco/Instagram
Kara Monaco
The former Playboy model was the second houseguest to be evicted during season 14. The Florida native wed longtime beau Ned Brouillette in February 2021, with whom she shares daughter Scarlett.
Credit: Youtube, Courtesy Jodi Rollins/Instagram
Jodi Rollins
Jodi was evicted on the first day of the season 14 competition, nearly seven months after marrying husband J Rollins. Since leaving the house, she has worked as a photographer and event producer. The “Big Time Small Talk” podcast host and her husband adopted daughter Rowan in August 2021. Jodi is also stepmom to J’s children from previous relationships.