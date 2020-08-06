Watch With Us! >Episode 113

‘Big Brother: All-Stars’ Live Feed Update! Which Alliances Are Already Being Formed?

Big Brother viewers finally received the long-awaited second season of all-stars on Wednesday, August 5, but the season 22 premiere wasn’t exactly what fans expected.

Meet the Cast of 'Big Brother All-Stars'

Read article

Although the cast was announced — which includes an impressive group of alum, the premiere overall was a bit uneventful. The move-in process and the first HoH competition took so long that fans didn’t get to see players interacting at all.

Big Brother All Stars Alliances
CBS

Due to the live format, the entire two-hour episode seemed a bit rushed and didn’t allow for viewers to get any insight into who had spoken beforehand or who knew who. Luckily, the live feeds were up and running shortly after the episode wrapped.

'Big Brother' Showmances Through the Years: Where Are They Now?

Read article

So, who is working with who? Nicole Franzel, who competed on both seasons 16 and 18 — and won the latter — was pretty attached to season 8 runner-up Daniele Donato, as we broke down on this week’s “Watch With Us” podcast.

Another alliance that looks to be forming is between season 20 winner Tyler Crispen and season 16 runner-up Cody Calafiore. The pair are sure to be a physical target so it’d be smart to keep that friendship under wraps.

Nicole Franzel Big Brother Alliance
Nicole Franzel on the premiere of Big Brother. CBS

It’s also worth noting that Cody received the HoH room and the houseguests came together to check it out. However, there was no letter from home this time; that could be because he received the HoH win only an hour after entering the house or because of different protocols put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

'Big Brother' Villains Through the Years: Where Are They Now?

Read article

For more inside information on this season of Big Brother: All-Stars, listen to this week’s episode of the “Watch With Us” podcast above. Subscribe here for more exclusive TV news and interviews.

Big Brother airs on CBS Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

Episode 112

How Jade Catta-Preta Moved Past Feeling 'Unrepresented' as a Comedian
Finding her place — and moving on in. Jade Catta-Preta can’t wait to get back to work on The Soup, mostly because she loves her job. However, just like everyone else in the world, she had to hit pause in March. From...
Flip podcast card

Episode 111

How the Biggest First Responder TV Shows Plan to Handle COVID-19
Art imitating life. When the most popular first responder shows return in the fall (or for some, even later), things will look very different. Earlier this week, Grey’s Anatomy boss Krista Vernoff revealed that season 17...
Flip podcast card

Episode 110

A 9-Hour Bus Ride, a Scary Fall and More! Inside 'The Challenge' Finale
Warning: This story contains spoilers from The Challenge: Total Madness finale. When T.J. Lavin said that season 35 of The Challenge was Total Madness, the finale was what he was referring to. The group had to trek 12 miles...
Flip podcast card

Episode 109

'Biggest Loser' Trainer Erica Lugo: I Get Shamed by Fitness Influencers
Ignoring the hate — or at least trying to. The Biggest Loser trainer Erica Lugo has been through the wringer over the last few years of her life. She lost 160 pounds, became a trainer and opened her own gym, found out she...
Flip podcast card

Episode 108

MTV's Mark Long Details Pitch for All OGs 'Challenge': Who's In, Who's Out?
Mark Long is ready to get back to The Challenge! After making his debut on the first-ever season of Road Rules in 1995, Long, 49, went on to compete on five seasons of The Challenge — winning two — and cohosted a season....
Flip podcast card