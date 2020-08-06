Big Brother viewers finally received the long-awaited second season of all-stars on Wednesday, August 5, but the season 22 premiere wasn’t exactly what fans expected.

Although the cast was announced — which includes an impressive group of alum, the premiere overall was a bit uneventful. The move-in process and the first HoH competition took so long that fans didn’t get to see players interacting at all.

Due to the live format, the entire two-hour episode seemed a bit rushed and didn’t allow for viewers to get any insight into who had spoken beforehand or who knew who. Luckily, the live feeds were up and running shortly after the episode wrapped.

So, who is working with who? Nicole Franzel, who competed on both seasons 16 and 18 — and won the latter — was pretty attached to season 8 runner-up Daniele Donato, as we broke down on this week’s “Watch With Us” podcast.

Another alliance that looks to be forming is between season 20 winner Tyler Crispen and season 16 runner-up Cody Calafiore. The pair are sure to be a physical target so it’d be smart to keep that friendship under wraps.

It’s also worth noting that Cody received the HoH room and the houseguests came together to check it out. However, there was no letter from home this time; that could be because he received the HoH win only an hour after entering the house or because of different protocols put in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For more inside information on this season of Big Brother: All-Stars, listen to this week’s episode of the “Watch With Us” podcast above. Subscribe here for more exclusive TV news and interviews.

Big Brother airs on CBS Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.