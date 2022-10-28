When the first Bourne movie came out in 2002, it was an absolute hit. Matt Damon had become a household name in the late ‘90s with big blockbusters like The Talented Mr. Ripley and Good Will Hunting. Then, he became a Hollywood action star in incredible films like Ocean’s 11 and Saving Private Ryan. But with Universal Pictures’ The Bourne Identity, Damon took center stage in a riveting James Bond-esque action movie that everybody was itching to see.

This kicked off what would become one of the greatest action thriller series of all time. With five movies that grossed a collective $1.6 billion at the box office, there’s a lot of the Bourne franchise to get through, so we’ve put together a list of all of the Jason Bourne films in chronological order (and order of release) to help you enjoy these riveting films. Your next movie marathon awaits!

Scroll down for our guide to watching all the Bourne movies in chronological order:

Spoilers ahead!