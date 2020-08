Shawntel Newton

After Brad eliminated Shawntel during season 15, she returned to compete for Ben Flajnik’s heart but didn’t make it past the first week of season 16.

Shawntel went on to find love offscreen with orthodontist Paolo Poidmore. They wed in 2013 and share three sons: Anthony, Leo and Luca. Shawntel blogs about motherhood and Leo’s rare condition Sturge-Weber Syndrome.